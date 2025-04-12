Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

