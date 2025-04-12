SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.01 and last traded at $113.74, with a volume of 9344183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

