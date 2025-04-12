SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.86 and last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 788134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

