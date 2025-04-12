Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 172735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

