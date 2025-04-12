SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $82,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.