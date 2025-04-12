Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $184.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

