Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Lowered by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 7.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $83,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $17,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

