Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,833 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $51,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,676,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after purchasing an additional 612,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 494,630 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JQUA opened at $53.70 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

