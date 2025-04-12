Shelton Capital Management Has $263,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

