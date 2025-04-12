Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,074 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.