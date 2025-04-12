Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,586,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,052,960 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.74.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

