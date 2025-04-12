Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,160,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,661,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,407,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,477,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance
NYSE WTM opened at $1,734.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.93. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
