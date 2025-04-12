Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $216,223,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $102.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

