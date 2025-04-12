BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 155,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

