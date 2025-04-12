Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Buys 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

