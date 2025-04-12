F M Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 369,580 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,923,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 348,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Z opened at $61.16 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

