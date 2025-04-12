Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $408,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $46.77 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

