Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 439.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Strategy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Strategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Strategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.67.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other Strategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

