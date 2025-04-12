FIL Ltd Has $18.45 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

