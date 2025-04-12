Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Wajax Stock Performance

About Wajax

TSE:WJX opened at C$16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$15.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

