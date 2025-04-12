FIL Ltd Acquires 30,669 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.16% of Alamos Gold worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

