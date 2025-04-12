FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 239,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,368,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,373,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,447 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

AMD stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.