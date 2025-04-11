Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,737,460 shares trading hands.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.16.

Insider Activity at Shield Therapeutics

In other news, insider Anders Lundstrom acquired 575,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,854.62). 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

