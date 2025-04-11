Keros Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,215 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 287% compared to the typical volume of 1,090 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KROS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KROS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 752,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.39.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
