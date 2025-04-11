5,000 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

