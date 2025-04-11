Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Acquires 462 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Dean Valle acquired 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$108.00 ($67.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,896.00 ($30,991.30).

Dean Valle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dean Valle acquired 424 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$117.16 ($72.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,674.99 ($30,854.03).

The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.536 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

