Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Acquires A$42,716.76 in Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 85,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,716.76 ($26,532.15).

Simon Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Simon Henry bought 54,709 shares of DGL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,080.96 ($16,820.47).

On Friday, March 21st, Simon Henry bought 256,337 shares of DGL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,991.06 ($75,149.73).

On Friday, March 14th, Simon Henry bought 200,001 shares of DGL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.47 ($57,764.26).

On Friday, March 7th, Simon Henry bought 70,000 shares of DGL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,990.00 ($19,869.57).

DGL Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.

About DGL Group

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

