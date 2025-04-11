Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) EVP Sells $83,432.40 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $83,432.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,325. The trade was a 8.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $505.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3,024.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

