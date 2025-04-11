ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 45,313 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Revelyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Performance

Shares of Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.