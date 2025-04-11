ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 65,879 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,879 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Eventbrite worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EB shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EB

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.