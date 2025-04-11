151,295 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 130,635 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

