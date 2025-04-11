Clarus Securities Predicts Stronger Earnings for K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNT. Stifel Canada raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

KNT opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.67. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.