Morgan Stanley Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $101.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AER. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

NYSE AER opened at $90.43 on Friday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 30.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

