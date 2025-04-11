Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ZION Q4 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 158,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

