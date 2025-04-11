Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,717,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,351,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

