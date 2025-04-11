Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,774. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $841.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
