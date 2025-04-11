Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,774. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $841.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

