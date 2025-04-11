Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,010 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.74% of CF Bankshares worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.44.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

