Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 29,713 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.20% of American Vanguard worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Vanguard by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.9 %

AVD stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.