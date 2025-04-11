Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $6.14 Million in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.96% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 934,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 577,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 190,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $440.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.