Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 47,087 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,649 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Yelp worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,227.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.21 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

