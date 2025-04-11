Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

