Redwood Park Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 219,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

