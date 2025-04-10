Odysight.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Major Shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Odysight.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $13,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,106.80. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 2,400 shares of Odysight.Ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $15,504.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,200 shares of Odysight.Ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $7,572.00.

Odysight.Ai Trading Up 3.2 %

ODYS stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.56. Odysight.Ai Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Odysight.Ai ( NASDAQ:ODYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odysight.Ai had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 207.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Odysight.Ai in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing.

