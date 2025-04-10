Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Réjean Gourde Buys 5,000 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Réjean Gourde bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,700.00.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group



Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

