Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 875 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 875 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $10,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,174 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 326,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at $402,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

