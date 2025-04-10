Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 875 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 875 shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $10,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
JHI stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
