4,912 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after buying an additional 199,360 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Up 24.0 %

IonQ stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

