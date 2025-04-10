Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Target Hospitality worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 245,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $682.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

