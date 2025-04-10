Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $344,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $53,316.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,684.60. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock worth $1,925,748. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.12. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.