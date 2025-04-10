Aviva PLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Corpay during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corpay by 14.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corpay during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Corpay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 47.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $322.94 on Thursday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.54.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

