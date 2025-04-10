11,925 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,542,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

